Jamie Carragher warns Tottenham fans that Jose Mourinho won't change his style of play

Jamie Carragher believes Jose Mourinho will not change his style of play at Tottenham.

The Portuguese was appointed as Spurs manager on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after the club sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in north London and has been tasked with closing the 11-point gap separating Tottenham from the top four.

Multiple reports have suggested that Mourinho has returned to management with a new philosophy, which he successfully sold to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in discussions this week.

However, Carragher has warned the club's fans to expect a more pragmatic approach to matches now that the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss is at the helm.

"There will be concern over the style and that's not just after Pochettino," the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports.

"Tottenham are known for playing a certain way, similar to what Manchester United supporters spoke about when Jose got the job there.

"So that could be a problem for him going forward if it's a similar type of football he produced at Manchester United.

"But Jose has his way of doing things. He's not going to change for Tottenham. They've brought Jose Mourinho as they feel he can bring trophies and he'll do it his way.

"I don't think the position Spurs are in in the league has got anything to do with how Jose will set up and play his football."

Tottenham are currently 14th in the Premier League table, having won only three of their first 12 matches this term.

But Carragher is confident that Mourinho will close the 11-point gap currently separating them from the Champions League qualification spots.

"I don't think it's any big deal where they are right now," he added. "They're not in a great position but I think before you know it, as you go into the new year, I'm sure Tottenham will be challenging for the top four positions and certainly be in European positions.

"But there's no doubt if Jose's not successful at Tottenham that will be one of the things that maybe people in our position and certainly Tottenham supporters throw back at him."

Spurs travel across London to take on West Ham in Saturday's early kick-off.

