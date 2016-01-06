Tottenham lack maturity in title hunt - Lloris

Tottenham do not have the maturity of their rivals in the hunt for the Premier League title this season, according to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are just six points behind league-leaders Arsenal and are well placed to challenge for a first league title in over 50 years.

Tottenham have the youngest average age of any Premier League squad this season, and Lloris thinks that inexperience may cost the side in the long run.

"We don't have the maturity of some teams, like [Manchester] City or Arsenal," the 29-year-old told The Evening Standard.

"You need experience. You can't buy it. You need to play games, you need to lose, you need to win.

"We are young, we are talented, we are doing well, there is a great spirit in the team and we are working hard, so everything is positive -- but we need to go step by step.

"We will see where we are before the last 10 games, but at the moment we want to fight and stay as high as possible in the table."