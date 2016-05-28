Tottenham to play Champions League fixtures at Wembley

Tottenham will play their home Champions League fixtures at Wembley next season.

Spurs have begun the process redeveloping their White Hart Lane base with a view to opening a new and improved stadium for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

And the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday that England's national stadium will be their home for Champions League games in 2016-17, as UEFA regulations dictate that issues surrounding "access, capacity and rights delivery" mean an under-development White Hart Lane is unsuitable to host them.

"Our season ticket waiting list is over 50,000, so this now also offers us a great opportunity to provide more of our supporters with a chance to see the team play live during our Champions League campaign.

"Importantly, as we know, it was our fans' preference, it means that we can continue to play our home matches in London during our season away."

Martin Glenn, chief executive of the FA, added: "Having Tottenham at Wembley for big European nights next season is a welcome opportunity for us to further the stadium’s position as a world-class venue. As well as helping the club and its fans, it will benefit London and English football in general with our commitment to reinvesting all profits back into the game."

By making the temporary move to Wembley, Tottenham follow in the footsteps of north London rivals Arsenal, who played their home Champions League games at the old national stadium in 1998-99 and 1999-00.

Chelsea are also expected to play their home matches at Wembley for three seasons starting in 2017-18 as they redevelop Stamford Bridge.