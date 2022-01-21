Tottenham report: Spurs bid rejected for Adama Traore – with Liverpool set to swoop in

Tottenham Hotspur have had an unsuccessful bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore – and now Liverpool could be set to pounce.

That's according to the Liverpool Echo, who say that the Spaniard is the subject of a tug of war between the two sides. Antonio Conte wants to capture the star to fill in at right wing-back for his side, while Liverpool would use Traore more as cover for the frontline.

With just one goal all season for Wolves – which came recently against Southampton – Traore is not particularly wanted by manager Bruno Lage and the Midlands side are apparently willing to accept as little as £20m for the player.

Traore has been valued at three times that in the past, when he was thriving for Nuno Espirito Santo and wanted by Manchester City.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing under Conte, despite his dissatisfaction with his squad. The Lilywhites are still unbeaten under the Italian but the former Inter Milan and Chelsea gaffer has made it clear that he needs reinforcements to be able to compete at the highest level.

Spurs have been looking at cost-effective solutions this window. Adama is one such name who won't be signing a new contract Molineux – hence the interest from both Tottenham and Liverpool.

Both clubs are also apparently in for Franck Kessie of AC Milan.

