Tottenham submit £43 million bid for Serie A star – report

The 19-year-old has been one of the breakout stars in Serie A this season, scoring four goals in 24 league games for Roma since his arrival from Inter Milan last summer.

The Italy international's form has caught the attention of Spurs, with two separate outlets claiming interest.

La Repubblica reports that the Premier League club are prepared to offer €50 million (around £43 million) for the teenager, which is €5 million more than Roma’s Italian rivals Juventus are prepared to bid.

However, the newspaper believes that the capital club are holding out for an offer of €100 million (£86 million) before considering a sale.

Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira, meanwhile, believes that the London club have already submitted the bid.

Roma president James Pallotta does not want to sell, but talks are apparently ongoing between chairman Daniel Levy and London-based Roma consultant Franco Baldini.

Read more...

10 players you'd forgotten were in a PFA Premier League Team of the Year

11 Premier League players you won't believe never made the PFA Team of the Year