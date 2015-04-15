Tottenham to take on MLS All-Stars in pre-season

The fixture, which traditionally sees a selection of the North American competition's biggest stars take on a European club side, will be played on July 29 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids.

Tottenham join a list of illustrious former opponents to the All-Stars, which includes the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

"We'd like to thank Major League Soccer for the invitation to take part in the 2015 All-Star Game," said Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"The fact that this will be our only fixture outside of Europe during pre-season says a lot about how we view this game.

"We enjoyed three tough matches last summer in North America and the quality of football in MLS continues to grow every year.

"Pre-season is an important time for us and we are looking forward to being a part of one of the biggest events on the US football calendar.

"We know the quality of the facilities will be top class and we see this fixture against the best players from MLS as good preparation."

Last year's fixture saw the representative side defeat German champions Bayern 2-1, with Bradley Wright-Phillips and Landon Donovan cancelling out Robert Lewandowski's earlier effort.

Former Tottenham star Clint Dempsey - now of the Seattle Sounders - and recent acquisition DeAndre Yedlin both featured in that match.