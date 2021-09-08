Tottenham transfer news: Spurs failed with summer bid for Sardar Azmoun

Tottenham failed in their attempt to sign Sardar Azmoun from Zenit Saint Petersburg this summer, according to the man himself.

Spurs spent most of the transfer window trying to keep hold of Harry Kane, who was Manchester City's leading target.

The Premier League champions were ultimately unable to prise the England captain away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after failing to meet Daniel Levy’s asking price.

Spurs were said to be keeping an eye out for potential replacements for their talisman, with Inter forward Lautaro Martinez among the names under consideration.

Sources close to Tottenham claimed that Martinez was being eyed as a potential partner for Kane, rather than his successor.

And the Argentina international was not the only striker the north London side went after in the summer.

Azmoun has claimed that he was the subject of an offer from Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

And although Zenit denied him a move away, the Iran international will be free to seek pastures new when he becomes a free agent in 2022.

“I have a contract. Even if I wanted to leave Zenit, they can stop me and there is nothing I can do.

“I had offers from Tottenham, Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma, and Zenit refused them. If I leave, I will do it next summer as a free agent.”

Azmoun joined Zenit from fellow Russian outfit Rubin Kazan in 2019, and has enjoyed two and a half hugely successful seasons at the club.

Azmoun has scored 58 goals in 90 appearances for Zenit in all competitions, including 50 in 70 games in the Russian Premier League.

His firepower has helped the club to win three league titles and a domestic cup, while also participating in the Champions League.

Tottenham could go back in for Azmoun next summer, even if Kane remains at the club into the 2022/23 campaign.

They do not currently have a dedicated back-up to the England international, a role that Carlos Vinicius fulfilled last term.

Azmoun would be permitted to sign a pre-contract agreement with Tottenham as early as January.

