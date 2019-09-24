Tottenham turfed out of Carabao Cup on penalties as Colchester claim major scalp
Tottenham were embarrassingly dumped out of the Carabao Cup at Colchester after the Sky Bet League Two side won 4-3 on penalties.
After 90 goalless minutes, the U’s took another Premier League scalp as Tom Lapslie hit the winning spot-kick after Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura missed in the shootout.
It was a hugely worrying night for Spurs, which will do little to appease the notion that there are serious issues for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season.
Although Pochettino made 10 changes to his side, there was still enough quality on the pitch to be able to beat a side 71 places below them in the football pyramid, but they laboured badly.
They could not find the breakthrough and Colchester, who did not manage a shot on target in the 90 minutes, followed up their second-round win against Crystal Palace with an even bigger scalp on what is one of the most famous nights in their history.
