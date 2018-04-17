Tottenham's Alli absent for Brighton clash
Dele Alli will sit out Tottenham's match away to Brighton, but Toby Alderweireld and Lucas Moura both earned starts.
Dele Alli was left out of Tottenham's squad for the Premier League match away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old played 84 minutes in his side's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday but picked up a knock after a collision with Vincent Kompany shortly after the interval.
With an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United coming up this weekend, Mauricio Pochettino opted to leave him out for the trip to the south coast.
There was, however, a first Premier League appearance since October 28 for Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld following his recovery from hamstring and thigh injuries respectively.
Lucas Moura, a January signing from Paris Saint-Germain, earned a first league start after three appearances from the bench, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made his 250th appearance for the club.
: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane. April 17, 2018
