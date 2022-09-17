Tottenham's Heung-min Son ends goal drought with superb 14-minute hat-trick

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son has ended his Premier League goal drought this season with a spectacular 14-minute hat-trick against Leicester on Saturday.

Son was benched by Spurs manager Antonio Conte for the first time in 2022/23 but reacted in spectacular style after replacing Richarlison just short of the hour mark.

With Spurs 3-2 up at that point and looking somewhat nervy, Son completely changed the game with some superb running and fabulous finishing.

The South Korean, who shared the Golden Boot for the Premier League's top scorer with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last season, hit his first of the campaign with a beautiful right-footed effort from distance after 73 minutes.

Son then curled in an equally stunning second with his left from the edge of the area following a Harry Kane pass after 84 minutes and completed his hat-trick two minutes later.

That last goal came as he latched onto a pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and beat Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward, but he had a nervous wait as the strike was initially ruled out for offside before a VAR check confirmed he had been just onside.

Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur were also on target for Spurs, still unbeaten and now in second place behind Manchester City on goal difference.