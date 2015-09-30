Tottenham's N'Jie thanks Pochettino

Tottenham winger Clinton N'Jie has expressed his thanks to manager Mauricio Pochettino after an injury-hit start to his career at White Hart Lane.

N'Jie arrived in north London on a five-year deal from Lyon in August, but has so far made just five appearances, all from the bench, with a re-occurring thigh injury hampering his progress.

However, he is set to make his maiden Tottenham start against Monaco in the Europa League on Thursday, and the Cameroon international is hoping to make an immediate impact when he lines up against a side he knows well from his time at Lyon, and repay the faith shown in him by his manager.

"It had been two months and a few weeks [since I played] and I did not know the competition, so obviously I lacked rhythm," said N'Jie, who netted seven times in 2014-15.

"In my head, it was not going very well. Before arriving I was injured in Lyon. I arrive and then I get hurt.

"I started to ask myself questions but the coach talked to me and reassured me.

"It's going to be a good game tomorrow. They like to play football too so we're looking forward to it.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there if I get the chance and I'll continue to do my best for the club and fans."