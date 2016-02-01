Tottenhan loan Fazio back to Sevilla

Tottenham defender Federico Fazio has returned to former club Sevilla on loan until the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

The 28-year-old stopper joined Spurs in a deal reportedly worth around £8million in August 2014, but he has been unable to hold down a place in Mauricio Pochettino's first team.

After starting 20 Premier League matches in his debut campaign, Fazio has not played in the top flight this season, making only one appearance in the League Cup.

Fazio now returns to Sevilla, where he played for seven seasons after making his debut in 2007-08.

Unai Emery's side, who are fifth in La Liga, have confirmed they do not have an option to buy the centre-back as part of the deal.

Meanwhile, Spurs have sold 20-year-old defender Milos Veljkovic to Werder Bremen, with the Serbia youth international signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.