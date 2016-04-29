Totti to Barca? Why not!? - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique hopes Francesco Totti remains at Roma beyond this season, but playfully suggested the door would be open to him at Barcelona.

Totti was reported to have fallen out with coach Luciano Spalletti over a lack of playing time, claims that have since been denied.

However, the 39-year-old has scored three goals in as many outings to help put his team within reach of second place in Serie A.

A contract extension is reported to be in the offing for the Roma icon, and Luis Enrique, who coached Totti during the 2011-12 season, would love to see that occur.

However, asked if he would consider signing the Italian in a transfer similar to that which saw Henrik Larsson join the Catalan giants aged 32 in 2004, Luis Enrique joyfully replied: "Why not? If they sell him cheap!

"Francesco Totti is the living history of Roma and I think he would like to finish his career at that club.

"It would be very strange to see him wearing another shirt, but if he wanted to then he could play for anyone. But as a bit of a Roma fan, I hope he stays there."