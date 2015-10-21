Totti closes in on Roma return

Francesco Totti is edging closer to a comeback after Roma confirmed his recovery from a thigh injury is progressing well.

The experienced forward picked up the injury in the 5-1 win over Carpi last month but began work in the gym at the start of October.

Following further tests, Roma have revealed the 39-year-old is recovering quickly and will now start to increase his training workload.

"Francesco Totti is continuing to make progress as he bids to return to full fitness after sustaining a thigh injury on September 26," a statement on Wednesday read.

"Tests carried out on Totti today revealed further improvement in the injured muscle in his right thigh.

"The Giallorossi No.10, who recently struck his 300th goal for the club, will gradually increase his workload with the club's medical and coaching staff monitoring the situation every day. "

Totti was initially expected to be out for close to a month.