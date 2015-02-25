Totti: Feyenoord win can be a turning point

A 1-1 draw in the first leg last week in Rome leaves the tie wide open, with the visitors knowing they need a goal to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.

Rudi Garcia's side have only won three games in all competitions this year and with a crucial Serie A clash against leaders Juventus on the horizon, they face a season-defining five days.

"I don't like excuses - tomorrow we need to win," said Totti. "It can be a turning point, especially with Juve coming up. Winning breeds confidence in players

"Choose between tomorrow and Monday? Let's beat Feyenoord tomorrow then Juve on Monday."

Garcia has bemoaned Roma's inability to maintain pressure on their opponents in recent months, with Sunday's draw with Verona the latest example.

The Frenchman expects to see better in Rotterdam.

"You need possession to score goals, he said. "When we get a chance, we need to know how to strike at the right time.

"We had several chances in the first leg and we'll be ambitious in our play tomorrow.

"We've dropped off our opponents too much in recent matches to try and protect the result

"There's only one thing you can do at a time like this and that's work even harder and win matches

"It'll be a tough match but I'm calm about one thing - my players' desire to do well."