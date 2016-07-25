Totti not ready for retirement - Pallotta

Francesco Totti could play on beyond the 2016-17 season, according to Roma president James Pallotta.

Totti only started twice in Serie A last season as Roma finished third behind Juventus and Napoli, and the veteran was linked with an exit from the Stadio Olimpico.

Despite being set to turn 40 in September, Totti was handed a new one-year contract with the club in June before he will step into a role as technical director for a minimum of six years.

However, as Roma prepare for the new campaign in the United States, Pallotta has hinted the iconic striker may still be part of the playing staff beyond 2017.

"What Francesco told me is that this will be his last season," Pallotta is quoted as saying by Italian media.

"But you never know, the other day he told me he wants to train. We will see."

Totti made his Roma debut back in 1993 and won Serie A in the 2000-01 season.