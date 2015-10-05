Totti steps up injury rehab

Roma captain Francesco Totti is stepping up his recovery from a thigh injury.

The veteran forward sustained the problem during the 5-1 Serie A win over Carpi at the end of last month.

A statement posted on Roma’s official website on Monday said that Totti's condition had improved to the extent that he will increase his gym and hydrotherapy work before undergoing a fresh ultrasound scan within the week.

The statement read: "Giallorossi captain Francesco Totti is making good progress in his return to fitness from the injury he sustained during Roma v Carpi on Saturday September 16.

"AS Roma's No. 10 underwent a new round of medical tests today that showed an improvement to the damaged flexor muscles in his right thigh.

"He will now step up his recovery program with gym work and hydrotherapy sessions.

"Totti will have an ultrasound scan in six or seven days, which will give another update on his return."

Roma host Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico on October 17 when Serie A action resumes after the international break.