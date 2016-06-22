Toulalan set for Bordeaux move

Jeremy Toulalan is set to move to Bordeaux after his request to be released by Monaco was accepted.

Former France international Toulalan joined Monaco from Malaga in 2013 and had one more season remaining on his contract.

However, the club from the principality agreed to the captain's request for a move to Bordeaux, with the Nantes-born player citing a desire to move closer to his hometown.

The 32-year-old will arrive in the south west next week for a medical and to sign a deal with Jocelyn Gourvennec's team.

"I spent three wonderful seasons with Monaco and I am proud to have contributed to the club's return to the forefront of the French and European stage," he said in a statement.

"It is time for me to take on a different challenge that will also allow me to get closer to my hometown.

"I want to thank my team-mates, the coaching staff and all the members of the club as well as the fans who have always supported me.

"Monaco have an important place in my career, so I wish the best for the club this season and the future."

Vice-president Vadim Vasilyev added: "It was a difficult decision to let him go but I always wanted our relationship to be sincere and from the moment Jeremy chose to experience a new adventure with a different pressure, I chose to understand his decision.

"He will always be welcome in Monaco in the future."