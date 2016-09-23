Toulouse 2 Paris Saint-Germain 0: Aurier sees red as Emery's side slip to surprise defeat

Paris Saint-Germain's shaky start under Unai Emery continued as they were reduced to 10 men in a 2-0 Ligue 1 defeat to in-form Toulouse on Friday.

Serge Aurier was sent off just after the break for PSG, the right-back capping off a poor display against his former club as he received his marching orders for a needless foul on Ola Toivonen.

Yann Bodiger duly put Pascal Dupraz's side ahead from the resulting penalty, though Toulouse had their young goalkeeper Alban Lafont to thank after he pulled off a string of excellent stops to deny Edinson Cavani in the first half.

PSG, who would have gone top of Ligue 1 with a victory, pressed hard for a leveller, but Toulouse made their numerical advantage count, Jimmy Durmaz – on as a substitute – pouncing onto Thiago Motta's mistake and calmly slotting home.

The victory sees Toulouse leapfrog the champions into second place, with PSG having now lost two of their opening seven Ligue 1 fixtures under Emery - matching their entire tally of defeats from last term.

After a slow start, PSG tested their hosts 10 minutes in, Lafont reacting instinctively to prevent Cavani – fresh from netting six goals in his last three games - capitalising on Issa Diop's error.

PSG-loanee Odsonne Edouard had the chance to punish his parent club soon after, but the 18-year-old could only head wide after connecting with Bodiger's corner.

At the other end, Aurier, in for the injured Thomas Meunier, was fortunate to escape with just a booking when he appeared to swing an arm at Lafont in an aerial challenge with the Toulouse goalkeeper.

Lafont came to Toulouse's rescue again just before the half-hour mark, the 17-year-old pulling-off an incredible stop to deny Cavani from point-blank range.

Emery's side twice went close as the interval approached – Cavani forcing Lafont into another fine save with a powerful header before Christopher Jullien cleared Blaise Matudi's effort off the line.

Aurier's luck ran out after the restart, however, the Ivorian picking up his second booking for a blatant foul on Toivonen on the edge of the six-yard box.

Bodiger stepped up and made no mistake as he lofted a composed finish into the right-hand corner from the spot, sending Alphonse Areola the wrong way.

Emery introduced Javier Pastore in the hope of adding some guile in the final third, but it was Toulouse who continued to have the better chances, Durmaz flashing a strike just wide.

Thiago Motta came on with 20 minutes remaining, and the Italy midfielder was extremely lucky not to be sent off five minutes later – recklessly shoving Issiaga Sylla just moments after picking up a yellow card.

And matters soon turned from bad to worse for PSG, Motta conceding possession deep in the visitors' half, with Durmaz calmly drilling in Toulouse's second to ensure their first win over the Parisians since 2009.