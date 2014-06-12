Toulouse sign Pesic on five-year contract

The Ligue 1 outfit confirmed the news on their official website on Thursday, with Pesic becoming the club's first signing of the close-season.

Toulouse finished ninth in the French top flight last season, but their points tally left them closer to the bottom three than European qualification.

The 22-year-old Pesic arrives in France with a strong record, having scored 13 goals in 22 Serbian Super Liga appearances for Jagodina last term.

Those strikes helped his old club finish third at the end of the 2013-14 campaign, which saw them qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League.

Pesic joined Jagodina after a stint in Moldova with Sheriff, and has also made six appearances for Serbia's Under-21 side.