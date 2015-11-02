Toure, Aubameyang on final CAF Player of the Year shortlist

The shortlist for the 2015 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year has been trimmed to 10, with Yaya Toure still in the running to win the award for the fifth consecutive year.

Manchester City midfielder Toure was originally named on the 37-man shortlist in October and is one of three Premier League players among the final 10 nominees.

Southampton's Sadio Mane and Swansea City forward Andre Ayew are also in contention.

However, perhaps Toure's biggest rival for the prize is in-form Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Gabon international Aubameyang has been magnificent in front of goal this season and has already scored 20 club goals in all competitions, having netted hat-tricks against Qabala and Augsburg in the space of four days last month.

The winner will be announced at an awards gala in Abuja on January 7.

CAF Player of the Year 2015 10-man shortlist: Andre Ayew, Aymen Abdennour, Modather Al Tayeb, Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Serge Aurier, Sofiane Feghouli, Yacine Brahimi, Yaya Toure.