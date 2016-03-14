Toure back for City ahead of Kiev clash

Manchester City were handed a fitness boost as Yaya Toure took part in training ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match against Dynamo Kiev.

Toure struck the final goal in an impressive 3-1 win in the Ukrainian capital last month but has missed subsequent Premier League matches against Liverpool and Norwich City due to a heel problem.

The Ivory Coast international's absence was keenly felt on both occasions, with a 3-0 defeat at Anfield and a goalless draw at Carrow Road on Saturday contributing to City falling nine points off the pace in the Premier League title race.

Good news ahead of the game against Dynamo Kyiv as takes part in this morning's open training session at the CFA March 14, 2016

Rivals Manchester United are next on the agenda after Dynamo at the Etihad Stadium for Sunday's derby match and City boss Manuel Pellegrini had previously cast doubt on Toure's participation over the course of a potentially pivotal week.

"Yaya has a heel injury, we will see next week if he can improve," Pellegrini said ahead of the Norwich match.

"We don't know [if Toure will be fit to face Kiev]. We must see, because it is a pain in his heel.

"Sergio Aguero had the same problem one month ago, so we will see how Yaya is."

training starting to heat up in the sun! Look-out for an exclusive gallery on .co.uk shortly. March 14, 2016

Toure opened the scoring in a 4-0 win over Aston Villa in between the matches he sat out, taking the 32-year-old's season tally to eight goals in 37 appearances across all competitions this term.