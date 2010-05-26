Toure close to choosing Chelsea

The 27-year-old Ivorian has fallen out of favour with the La Liga champions and his representitive, Dimitri Seluk, has revealed that a move to the Premier League is best for all parties.

GEAR:Get the new Chelsea shirt

Seluk said in the Mirror: "If Chelsea want Yaya and everyone wins with this deal, why not?

"This last season, Toure has not played regularly and Pep Guardiola has preferred [Sergio] Busquets or [Seydou] Keita instead of him.

"If he prefers Busquets and Keita, then the best thing for Toure is to leave for Chelsea. He has made up his mind 90 percent to leave."

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Toure, after reports claimed the brother of former Gunners defender Kolo could form part of a deal that would see Emirates Stadium skipper Cesc Fabregas return to Catalunya.

However, Seluk recently admitted that Toure would not be heading to Arsenal this summer, claiming that other English sides - believed to be Chelsea and Manchester City - were prepared to offer the midfielder more money.

NEWS:Toure not on way to Arsenal

Contrasting speculation has suggested that the Ivory Coast international is unwilling to leave Barcelona, but Seluk disagrees, insisting that Toure would depart if the deal was the right one.

"He has a good salary here but he doesn't want to earn money here and fall asleep on the bench. Some players would accept that situation. Not him. If he leaves, Barca will then understand what they will lose."



By Owen Edwards



Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook