Toure confident of new Liverpool deal

Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has not given up hope of signing a new contract at Anfield, despite having not received an offer yet.

Toure’s contract will expire at the end of the season but the 34-year-old is confident his current form – and his popularity with the club’s fans – will be enough to seal him a new deal.

"I am a fighter. What’s important is what’s happening for me right now. I’m in the team at the moment and I am showing every game that I’m still here," he explained.

"It doesn’t matter what other people say, I have this smile, I’m very happy and I always give 100 per cent for this club. This club is amazing. The fans love me.

"If I keep performing that will force people to change their minds. Sometimes you can make people change their minds by performing well and that’s my challenge right now."

Toure has only made four Premier League starts this season, coming off the bench a further four times, but he believes he has done enough with his limited game time to prove his worth to the club.

"I can show people by my games that I’m still a top player. That’s all I can do and I will fight until the end. I will enjoy every second at Liverpool," Toure said.

"I’ve not had any offers for next season yet, and I’ve not been told anything. If I keep playing like I am at the moment then I’m sure doors will open."