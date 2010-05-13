Toure expected to leave Barca

The Ivory Coast international, who has been linked with the Gunners in the past, helped guide the Catalans to an unprecedented treble last season, lifting the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League trophies.

However, the former Olympiakos man has found first team opportunities harder to come by under Pep Guardiola this season, with speculation mounting since January that the 26-year-old was keen to quit the Camp Nou club.

Toure's representitive Dimitri Seljuk recently insisted that the brother of former Arsenal defender Kolo was "happy at Barcelona and will only leave for a big project at a big club."

NEWS:Toure agent fuels Arsenal rumours

But he has since revealed that the chances of the defensive midfielder departing during the close season have increased, and that Arsene Wenger's side is a potential destination.

"The player has a 90 percent chance of leaving Barcelona this summer," he said, as reported by Sport.

"Unfortunately, this season, Toure has not played what he would have liked. I think that this is due to a clause in his contract renewal. He has a major financial bonus if he plays more than 60 percent of official matches of the season.

"He is happy in Barcelona but I think most clubs in Europe are interested in the services of Yaya Toure. In any case, Arsenal are interested in him and I think we can do something with the club of Wenger."

By Chris Conway

