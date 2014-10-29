Toure expecting more Balotelli goals

Balotelli came off the bench to net a late equaliser in Liverpool's 2-1 League Cup fourth round win over Swansea City - his first goal in nine games for the Merseyside club.

The Italy international has found the going tough at Anfield since his move from Milan in August, scoring just twice in 12 appearances so far.

However, defender Toure believes the 24-year-old's strike against Swansea could prove a much-needed catalyst for his Liverpool career.

"For strikers, goals are like food," the Ivorian, who also played with Balotelli at Manchester City, told the Liverpool Echo.

"Mario needs to feed himself by scoring goals. Now that he has got one, he will do that, definitely.

"Getting that goal will be fantastic for his confidence. He is a great player, he has just been lacking goals.

"Mario is my mate and I've tried to help him, like Stevie [Gerrard], the manager [Brendan Rodgers] and everyone else in the dressing room.

"We all know he's a top player. I always tell him: 'You need to get out there and show you are one of the best players in the world.'

"He is one of the best. He has just been missing goals but they will come now."