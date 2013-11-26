Toure hails Pellegrini's pre-match team talk

City bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland prior to the international break with their convincing win over Spurs at the Etihad Stadium, scoring three times in each half.

Toure paid tribute to the Chilean's pre-match rallying call, adding that it helped them recover from defeat at the Stadium of Light.

"The manager's speech before the game was unbelievable," he said.

"It is always difficult when you lose a game like we did at Sunderland. It is hard for the players. Football is so strange.

"But we have come together as a team because we want to regain the Premier League."

Despite sitting in fourth place, City have done much of their good work at home, having won only once on their travels in the top flight.

Their one away victory came against West Ham in October and Toure feels City must improve on the road if they are to challenge for the title.

"We are trying to find a good balance because we have to come back. It is very important to start winning away from home," he continued.

"It is not just the big teams who are the problem. It is the normal teams. It is always difficult away.

"We know if we are to win the title again we have to win our away games. That is what the manager is working on."