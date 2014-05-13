Toure: Liverpool will learn from mistakes

Brendan Rodgers' men looked on course for the Premier League crown after a run of 11 consecutive victories, but a defeat to Chelsea and a 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace - having led 3-0 - scuppered their chances as Manchester City overtook them to claim glory on the final day.

And Toure, who lifted the Premier League trophy while at City in 2012, insists Liverpool will be stronger for the disappointment when they return next season.

"I think we did everything we could and at the end City won it," he said.

"The most important thing was that we have been fighting until the end. We will learn from the mistakes we made and next year we will be better.

"Nobody expected us to be where we are, but we lacked a little bit of experience and that is why I think we will gain experience.

"We will gain experience by making those mistakes and losing the title like we did.

"I am sure that will give us the strength to better next year."