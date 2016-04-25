Toure ready to fill Sakho void against Villarreal

Liverpool defender Kolo Toure says he is "ready" to fill the void left by Mamadou Sakho in Thursday's Europa League semi-final against Villarreal.

Sakho, 26, failed a drugs test following Liverpool's Europa League game at Manchester United last month, UEFA confirmed on Saturday.

While the France international is not suspended by the governing body or the club, Liverpool revealed he will not be considered for first-team duty until the matter is resolved.

Toure stepped in for Sakho in the side's 2-2 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday and is expected to be picked again for their first leg at Villarreal – 10 years after playing there in the Champions League semi-final for Arsenal.

"Of course I will be ready. After the game against Newcastle I am ready mentally," Toure said.

"I think I did good things. I will need to recover, but I will be ready for it."

The 34-year-old added: "[Martin] Skrtel is there as well, Lucas [Leiva] can play at the back as well. Of course you know it is up to the manager. For me the most important is the club, the team.

"It is going to be a big two days for the team and for the club. You need to do your best for the club.

"If they call me up of course I will be really happy."