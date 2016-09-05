Toure treatment will cost Manchester City African fans - agent

Yaya Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk believes African fans will no longer support Manchester City following Pep Guardiola's decision to leave the experienced midfielder out of his Champions League squad - and will instead start backing arch-rivals United instead.

The 33-year-old, sold to City from Barcelona in 2010 when Guardiola was in charge at Camp Nou, featured for the full 90 minutes in the second leg of City's Champions League play-off win over Steaua Bucharest, but has yet to make a Premier League appearance this season.

Toure seemingly faces an uphill battle to win over Guardiola and Seluk feels the Spaniard's treatment of his client will cost City numerous fans in Africa.

"Manchester City will lose millions of supporters from Africa because of this decision from Guardiola," the Ivorian's representative told Sportsmail.

"Now they will support Manchester United.

"A lot of people in Africa say they will never see any more matches of City on television."

Toure's contract with City expires at the end of the season, allowing him to sign a pre-contract with another club come January, and Seluk is adamant there is plenty of interest in the midfielder.

"Yaya can sign a pre-contract with clubs abroad in January," he added.

"He will have many offers. Club from China and America of course want him, but we will have a lot of offers from England and Europe. He is in very good shape, very good condition.

"Maybe that's not good enough for Guardiola, but then Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn't good enough for him.

"We will see [what happens] in January. Yaya is a very professional guy and waiting for three months is not a problem."