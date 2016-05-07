Townsend can make Euro 2016, says Benitez

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has backed Andros Townsend to secure a spot in England's 23-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2016 tournament in France.

Townsend's heroics in recent weeks has helped Newcastle's push for survival in the Premier League, with Benitez and Co. on a run of four games unbeaten.

The winger has scored three goals in his last five appearances, including the match winner in a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

While he was not selected in England's two most recent squads for international friendlies, Townsend played a small part in their Euro qualifiers, and Benitez has backed the 24-year-old to seal a spot in Roy Hodgson's final squad for the Euros.

"For me, yes, I think he’s doing so well that he can be in the squad without any problem," Benitez told reporters.

"He has quality, but it is not just that quality from free-kicks and the way that he plays, it is that he works so hard also helping the team in defence.

"When you are a manager, you are looking for players you can trust. He can make the difference in attack, but he also helps in defence.

"Physically, he is fine now and has a lot of confidence in himself."