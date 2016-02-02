Toyota Stadium to host USA-Colombia Olympic playoff

The U.S. Under-23 national team's Olympic fate will be decided in Frisco, Texas.

U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Toyota Stadium in suburban Dallas will host the second leg of the Olympic qualifying playoff between the U.S. and Colombia.

The match is set for Tuesday, Mar. 29, with the first leg scheduled for Friday, Mar. 25, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The U.S. must navigate the playoff to secure a ticket to the Summer Games in Rio after finishing third in CONCACAF's Olympic qualifying tournament in October, behind automatic qualifiers Mexico and Honduras.

Colombia finished second in last winter's South American qualifying tournament, which Argentina won to join host Brazil in the Olympics.