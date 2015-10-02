TP Mazembe v Al Merreikh: Hosts must overturn deficit to reach final

Al Merreikh hold the advantage in their CAF Champions League semi-final tie but face a tough test when they travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo for the return leg against TP Mazembe on Sunday.

Sudanese outfit Al Merreikh had to work hard for their 2-1 first-leg win last week, scoring with 10 minutes remaining after Thomas Ulimwengu had equalised for the visitors.

Despite Al Merreikh holding a slender lead, Mazembe were able to score a crucial away goal that could prove the difference in Congo.

Mazembe winger Solomon Asante knows that the finest of margins could be the deciding factor in determining who makes the final.

"This is the CAF Champions League semi-final and fine details always decide the games," Asante told GHANAsoccernet.com.

"We know that there is still a lot of work to be done and we will work hard to make this ours."

Al Merreikh are competing in their first Champions League semi-final and could come up against fellow Sudanese club Al Hilal, who trail Algerian powerhouse USM Alger 2-1.

Mazembe are no strangers to this competition however, having been crowned champions on four previous occasions – the third most in the tournament's history.