Trabzonspor confirm Bosingwa capture

The Portuguese full-back left Premier League outfit QPR by mutual consent on Sunday, and has wasted no time in finding another club ahead of the 2013-14 season.

And he will now be unveiled to Trabzonspor's fans alongside former Chelsea team-mate Florent Malouda at the Huseyin Avni Aker Stadium on Monday.

Bosingwa enjoyed a five-year stay in England which began with a four-season stint at Stamford Bridge - where he won three FA Cups, one Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League.

He subsequently moved to QPR upon the expiry of his contract with Chelsea, but could not help his new team avoid relegation from the English top flight.

Bosingwa will now hope to help Trabzonspor improve on last season's ninth-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig as well as compete in the UEFA Europa League, after reaching the third round of qualifying last week.

The 30-year-old has been capped on 24 occasions by Portugual, but recently insisted he would not play for the national team while current coach Paulo Bento remains in charge.