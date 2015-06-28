Tragedy strikes for Paraguay match-winner Gonzalez
Derlis Gonzalez's dream output in Paraguay's quarter-final penalty shoot-out win over Brazil turned into a nightmare after the match.
Paraguay's penalty hero Derlis Gonzalez saw his celebrations curtailed by tragedy following the death of his uncle from a heart attack on Saturday night.
The 21-year-old forward scored from the spot to level his side's Copa America quarter-final clash with Brazil in Concepcion at 1-1, and then netted the winner in the shoot-out to seal a place in the last four for Ramon Diaz's men.
But after the game, Gonzalez learned that his uncle had suffered a heart attack while watching the match in his homeland, and passed away with doctors unable to revive him.
"Why today uncle? Why? You left me after a heart attack because I gave you so much joy and so much happiness. I can't believe it," Gonzalez wrote on Twitter on Saturday in a post that also featured a photo of his uncle.
Gonzalez plays his club football for FC Basel in Switzerland and is considered the latest in Paraguay's long line of striking talents.
