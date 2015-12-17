Tranquillity doesn't exist as Madrid coach – Figo

Former Real Madrid star Luis Figo said tranquillity does not exist when you are coach of the Spanish giants.

Pressure is growing on Rafael Benitez after several poor results in the past month.

The side suffered a shock loss against Villarreal on the weekend, missing the opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Barcelona.

Reports have suggested Benitez's sacking is imminent, with Zinedine Zidane lined up to be his replacement

Speaking on Onda Cero, Figo warned of the pressures that come with being in charge of the Madrid squad.

"Tranquillity in this team does not exist for any manager because the squad depends on constant results, so when you come to this club you have to be conscious of that," he said.