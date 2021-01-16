Transfer news: Bournemouth ready to offer former Arsenal man Jack Wilshere a deal

Bournemouth are ready to offer a contract to former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to reports.

The ex-England international has been without a club since leaving West Ham by mutual consent in October.

He has been training with Bournemouth in recent weeks, having spent the 2016/17 season on loan at the Vitality Stadium from Arsenal.

And despite reports linking Wilshere with moves to West Brom and MLS, talkSPORT claim the midfielder is now on the verge of signing a deal with the Cherries.

Wilshere has impressed Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall with his form and fitness in training, and the club are now preparing a short-term contract offer.

An injury to Junior Stanislas has helped convince Tindall to add Wilshere to his squad as Bournemouth continue their promotion push.

The south coast side have bounced back quickly from last season’s relegation and currently sit third in the Championship table.

Tindall believes Wilshere’s experience and quality could aid his team’s push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

"It is important to find a club where I am going to play, be an important player and be happy. I don't want to rush into anything. It has to be the right team in the right country,” Wilshere told BBC Sport in October.

"I am open to Europe or wherever. I am the type of player who wants to have the ball. I understand there is another side to the game and I enjoy that but I would like to be in a team who has the ball.

"I am not naive enough to think I am going to sign for a club and play straight away. There is a process to it.

“You have to train with the team, get to know your team-mates, maybe come off the bench a couple of times. I want to get that process going but it has to be the right thing."

