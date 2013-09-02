Transfer Wrap: Bundesliga

Marko Arnautovic's transfer from Werder Bremen to Stoke City was one of the earliest to take place on the last day of the window, with the Premier League club announcing the deal on Monday morning.

Bremen’s sporting director Thomas Eichin told the German club's official website: "We wish Marko all the best for his future and we wish him every success with his new club."

Meanwhile, Makoto Hasebe remained in Germany, but brought an end to his five-year stint with Wolfsburg in order to join Bavarian side Nuremberg.

Hasebe won the Bundesliga during his time with Wolfsburg but will help to fill the gap left in Michael Wiesinger's team by Timmy Simons' departure in June.

Another midfielder, Per Ciljan Skjelbred, joined Bundesliga newcomers Hertha Berlin from Hamburg on a season-long loan on deadline day, along with Tolga Cigerci - who was loaned from Wolfsburg.

Meanwhile, Tranquillo Barnetta completed a season-long loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt before the deadline.

The Schalke midfielder told Frankfurt's official website: "I'm really delighted that it has worked out and that I've got to know the city and the team."

Karim Haggui moved to Stuttgart after terminating his contract with Hannover, while Thomas Schneider's men allowed Johan Audel to depart for Nantes in his native France.

Elsewhere, Patrick Helmes returned to Cologne from Wolfsburg and Australia international forward Nikita Rukavytsya also dropped down to the second tier to join Frankfurt on loan from Mainz.