Brendan Rodgers hails "phenomenal" Trent Alexander-Arnold after Leicester display

Brendan Rodgers says Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold plays like a midfielder.

Alexander-Arnold was superb in Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Leicester on Boxing Day, providing two assists and scoring one goal at the King Power Stadium.

The 21-year-old also delivered the corner from which the Reds were awarded a second-half penalty that was converted by James Milner.

And Rodgers believes Alexander-Arnold is the pick of a talented bunch of England right-backs, which also includes Kyle Walker, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kieran Trippier.

"When I see him, he plays full-back as a midfield player. His range of passes is phenomenal for a young player," he said.

"Of course he was a midfield player at Liverpool as a youngster. His quality, his range of pass and experiences that he's gained in these past few years. For Jurgen [Klopp] he's been absolutely amazing.

"You see him with his goal, as soon as the switch came, he was up there supporting, his intent to get up and his strike from outside the box was absolutely brilliant.

"We've got one here at Leicester who's amazing as well, Ricardo Pereira, he's been outstanding for me this season and since I came in but Trent's up there and very much England's No.1 right-back and playing consistently at a very high level."

Liverpool's thrashing of Leicester moved them 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

And Rodgers believes his former club already have one hand on the title.

"They're going to be very, very hard to stop, there's no doubt. Fantastic team, confidence is high as well," he added.

"They've become winners now and haven't lost many games over an 18-month period, so to lose the games they would need to in the second part of the season... they've got enough players now, enough experience and enough quality to stay focused and get the job done.

"There's still a lot to play for but in our last couple of games we've come up against the best two teams in the league."

