Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals precise moment he realised his move into Liverpool’s midfield was working

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told FourFourTwo he knew his adjustment into a hybrid midfielder would work as soon as his second game in the role.

Manchester City and Arsenal had already moved defenders into their midfield, and it was against Arsenal on 9 April 2023 that Jurgen Klopp made the move.



Alexander-Arnold was the obvious candidate, having played in midfield regularly as an academy player. However, by the time he came to sign his first professional contract, Liverpool’s squad was packed with midfield options: James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Lucas Leiva, Emre Can and Joe Allen.

Fortunately for Alexander-Arnold, his coaches had already redirected him from the busy midfield pathway and transitioned their talent into a full-back. The move paid off. By the age of 19 Alexander-Arnold was Liverpool’s No.1 choice in this position. Six years on, he’s occupying the middle of the pitch again.



“Already it’s evolved and been adapted in many ways,” explains Trent of the hybrid role that sees him occupy midfield positions when Liverpool are on the ball. “I think the first game that worked amazingly was when we played Leeds away in April, right after we played Arsenal.



“We won 6-1 and I think I had the most touches and most passes – I’d like to see all of the data. I thought I dictated the game and that’s when I said, ‘Yeah, this will work, it’s natural.’ I was moving, I was on the ball, I was able to do what I needed and so was everybody else. When you win 6-1, that usually means you’ve done something right.”

But not every game has been as smooth as Liverpools dispatching of Leeds. At the end of last season The Red hosted Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. They were ready for Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool and the England international was reminded that the new role was still a work in progress.



“They were so compact, so tight, that I couldn’t get on the ball. I felt restricted and couldn’t do anything. This season, we changed things [vs Aston Villa] and adapted. I was dropping to the backline, and because they were still tight with a high line, I was able to play balls in behind and it worked that way – similar to Arsenal at home this season when I was spraying balls into Mo Salah.”



Alexander-Arnold has been sidelined by a knee injury for two months, but could potentially rejoin first team training next week according to Jurgen Klopp which might him an option for the visit of Crystal Palace to Anfield on 14 April, almost a year to the day since his first game as a hybrid midfielder.

