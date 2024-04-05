Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals precise moment he realised his move into Liverpool’s midfield was working

By Matthew Ketchell
Adam Clery
 published

The full-back’s transition into the middle of the pitch exactly a year ago has become one of the most debated tactical adjustments of Jurgen Klopp’s managerial career

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on September 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
April marks one year since Trent Alexander-Arnold's role at Liverpool changed tacticall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told FourFourTwo he knew his adjustment into a hybrid midfielder would work as soon as his second game in the role. 

Manchester City and Arsenal had already moved defenders into their midfield, and it was against Arsenal on 9 April 2023 that Jurgen Klopp made the move.

Alexander-Arnold was the obvious candidate, having played in midfield regularly as an academy player. However, by the time he came to sign his first professional contract, Liverpool’s squad was packed with midfield options: James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Lucas Leiva, Emre Can and Joe Allen.

