Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher points to where Premier League title will be decided - and gives confident prediction for game against Manchester United

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Liverpool currently have the Premier League title in their hands, and Jamie Carragher has suggested where the Premier League title can be won or lost

Jamie Carragher broadcasts ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on August 22, 2022 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has highlighted where he thinks the Premier League title race will be won or lost out of the three competing teams. 

Arsenal are currently top of the table, following their 2-0 win against Luton on Wednesday night, though Liverpool could return as the frontrunners if they manage to pick up three points against Sheffield United on Thursday night. Manchester City are in third, just one point behind the Gunners. 

