Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher points to where Premier League title will be decided - and gives confident prediction for game against Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has highlighted where he thinks the Premier League title race will be won or lost out of the three competing teams.

Arsenal are currently top of the table, following their 2-0 win against Luton on Wednesday night, though Liverpool could return as the frontrunners if they manage to pick up three points against Sheffield United on Thursday night. Manchester City are in third, just one point behind the Gunners.

While there are still at least eight Premier League games remaining in the season for each of the three challenging sides, Jamie Carragher suggests the destination of the title could become clearer a lot earlier than expected.

Arsenal will take Liverpool and Manchester City to the wire (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think this weekend is the biggest weekend of the run in [for the title], all three teams [challenging for the league] are away," Carragher said while speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

"Manchester City go to Palace in the early kick-off, which won’t be easy. Arsenal go to Brighton, that won’t be an easy game, so if one of them drop points and the other two win, it will feel like a big swing.

"If Liverpool win at Old Trafford, it’s big and will give them a boost.”

When asked if he believes Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday is their toughest game left, Carragher gave his prediction for the score.

Liverpool lost 4-3 at Old Trafford last month, despite going 2-1 up in the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Yeah, 2-1 Liverpool," he added. "I do actually think that will be the score."

That would act as redemption for the Reds following their 4-3 defeat in extra-time of the quarter-finals of the FA Cup a few weeks ago, putting Liverpool firmly in the driving seat of the title. They will, however, still have some tough games remaining, even if they do manage to beat Manchester United.

Indeed, their remaining home games involve Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves on the final day, with away trips to Fulham, Everton, West Ham United and Aston Villa still to come, too.

Their penultimate game of the campaign, away at Villa Park, will prove an especially difficult test considering their opponents will likely still be battling for the top four and Champions League football.

