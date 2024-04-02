Trent Alexander-Arnold still baffled by Jurgen Klopp's timing, and admits it's too early for him to rehearse the 'Hendo shuffle'

By Matthew Ketchell
Contributions from
Jacque Talbot
 published

Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken about the moment he was named Liverpool vice-captain by Jurgen Klopp and his new ambitions for the future

Trent Alexander-Arnold with Jordan Henderson on a plane with the FA Cup, Trent Alexander-Arnold wearing a 1980s Adidas Liverpool Candy shirt supplied by Classic Football Shirts for a FourFourTwo magazine cover shoot, Trent Alexander-Arnold the moment he discovered he would become Liverpool's vice captain as told by Jurgen Klopp in Singapore
Trent Alexander-Arnold, shot for the April issue of FourFourTwo magazine (Image credit: Future)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up to FourFourTwo about the emotions he experienced when he learned he was to become the new vice-captain for Liverpool, and admits he's still puzzled as to why Jurgen Klopp picked the specific moment he did.

The actual conversation he had with Jurgen Klopp was captured on camera by Liverpool's media team during a pre-season tour of Singapore, though it's not possible to hear what was said. 

Alexander-Arnold exclusively told FourFourTwo: “I don’t know why he chose that moment. I think it was more that he maybe felt like it was going to get out into the press. I think he just wanted to let me and Virgil know, then later on that evening he told the whole leadership team. It was a very, very special moment for me.”

