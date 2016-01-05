Treviso part company with Casellato

Pro12 strugglers Treviso have parted company with head coach Umberto Casellato.

Treviso are bottom of Pro12 with just seven points taken from 11 matches.

The Italian side have fared little better in Europe and they are bottom of Pool Four in the European Rugby Champions Cup having failed to earn a point in four games.

Subsequently the club have opted for a change, with a statement reading: "Treviso and Umberto Casellato have ended their relationship that was started in July 2014.

"Our best wishes to Umberto for his future activities."

Assistant coach Marius Goosen will take charge of the first team.