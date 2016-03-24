Tributes pour in for Johan Cruyff

The announcement of the death of Johan Cruyff at the age of 68 following a battle with lung cancer has prompted an outpouring of emotion among the football community.

Here we take a look at some of the players, past and present, who have paid tribute to the Ajax, Barcelona and Netherlands great, whose impact on the game was immeasurable.

Barcelona, where Cruyff spent time as both a player and a manager, expressed their grief, while the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) also posted a tribute on Twitter.

We'll always love you, Johan. Rest in peaceMarch 24, 2016

It is with great sadness that we've learnt of the death of Johan . Words cannot express the loss we feel. #14 March 24, 2016

Gary Lineker, who played under Cruyff at Barcelona, was among the legends of the game to show their appreciation for what he achieved.

Sad to hear that Johan Cruyff has died. Football has lost a man who did more to make the beautiful game beautiful than anyone in history.March 24, 2016

My first coach overseas, one of the best coaches I ever had. A very important man in my career. We had a great loss March 24, 2016

Such sad news about . A great man, who transformed football. Condolences to his family and friends.March 24, 2016

Modern greats, including Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso, also took the time to recognise Cruyff's long-lasting impact on the sport.

Goodbye to one of the all-time legends of football. Player and coach ahead of his time. RIP Johan Cruyff.March 24, 2016

The '14' will never be the same. RIP Johan Cruyff. March 24, 2016

1/2 RIP Johan Cruyff, true football royalty. I don't think anyone has ever influenced the game as much as he has done. March 24, 2016

2/2 We have all been touched and inspired by his vision and his believes. Football will miss him but we will never forget. March 24, 2016

And six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker proved that Cruyff's influence stretched beyond football, leading a host of sporting stars in paying tribute.