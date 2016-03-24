Trending

Tributes pour in for Johan Cruyff

Following the death of Johan Cruyff, tributes have been paid to the Ajax, Barcelona and Netherlands legend on Twitter.

The announcement of the death of Johan Cruyff at the age of 68 following a battle with lung cancer has prompted an outpouring of emotion among the football community.

Here we take a look at some of the players, past and present, who have paid tribute to the Ajax, Barcelona and Netherlands great, whose impact on the game was immeasurable.

 

Barcelona, where Cruyff spent time as both a player and a manager, expressed their grief, while the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) also posted a tribute on Twitter.

Gary Lineker, who played under Cruyff at Barcelona, was among the legends of the game to show their appreciation for what he achieved.

Modern greats, including Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso, also took the time to recognise Cruyff's long-lasting impact on the sport.

And six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker proved that Cruyff's influence stretched beyond football, leading a host of sporting stars in paying tribute.