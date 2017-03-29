Trinidad and Tobago 0 Mexico 1: Leaders battle to unconvincing win

Mexico recorded an unconvincing 1-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago to continue their good start to the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Diego Reyes' first international goal – a header from a Miguel Layun corner – saw Juan Carlos Osorio's men to their win in the Port of Spain on Tuesday.

They were fortunate to remain level in the first half, with Joevin Jones having a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Mexico improved following the break, however, and were comfortable after Reyes opened the scoring.

The win saw them return to the top of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, now sitting three points clear of Costa Rica, while Trinidad and Tobago are bottom.

Mexico made five changes to the team which beat Costa Rica, including Guillermo Ochoa, Rafael Marquez and Carlos Vela – who set up both goals on Friday – making way.

But the availability of Javier Hernandez was a boost, with Mexico's equal all-time top goalscorer having seemingly overcome a thigh injury.

Coming off a win against Panama, the hosts made just one change, Aubrey David replacing Carlos Edwards in defence.

The visitors went close to opening the scoring in the 18th minute when Hernandez and Raul Jimenez combined, but the former missed the target with his header.

Mexico were fortunate to stay level just after the half-hour mark.

Jones was played in down the left and finished smartly from an angle, only for his effort to be controversially ruled out for offside.

Trinidad and Tobago enjoyed the better of a poor first half, but Mexico almost took the lead immediately after the break.

Hector Herrera took a step inside from the left before a curling effort had Jan-Michael Williams beaten, only to hit the post.

But the visitors went ahead in the 58th minute, Reyes heading in a Layun corner to open the scoring.

The encounter remained scrappy to finish, but Mexico looked largely untroubled to collect three points.