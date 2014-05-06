Trippier in talks over new Burnley contract

The right-back played a key role in Burnley's return to the top flight of England football as Sean Dyche's men finished second behind Leicester City and was named in the Championship Team of the Year as a result of his performances.

The 23-year-old's deal at Turf Moor expires at the end of next season, but the former Manchester City youth team player has designs on extending his stay with the Lancashire club.

"I'm just looking to play in the Premier League now I want to play against the best players, the best teams and better myself," Trippier told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"That's my dream since I was at Manchester City.

"I'm looking forward to going to the Etihad. City let me go and I don't think I got the opportunity there, but I came here and I've enjoyed myself.

"I've been here three seasons now and been player of the year and got a promotion, so it's not been bad.

"I've always said to myself, my dad, my mum, I'll never make a better decision in my career to sign for Burnley.

"I've got a year left, I'm enjoying my football here, and we're in talks.

"I'm happy at Burnley, I'm 10 minutes away, close to my family and friends, so we'll see what happens."