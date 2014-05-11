Triumphant Pellegrini targets more titles

A 2-0 victory over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday ensured City won the Premier League for the second time in three years, with Liverpool having to settle for second place.

Pellegrini's side only needed a point to regain the title and despite West Ham manager Sam Allardyce stating his intention to spoil the party, that never looked like happening.

City dominated from start to finish and Samir Nasri opened the scoring six minutes before half-time with a fine right-foot strike.

Captain Vincent Kompany added a second goal early in the second half to ease the nerves and there was no way back for West Ham.

Wily Chilean Pellegrini has won the Premier League and the League Cup in his first season in English football, but he is not finished yet.

He told Sky Sports: "Big teams cannot be satisfied with one title. It's very important.

"Celebrate, today, tomorrow and Monday and on Tuesday start working for next season because this club and players deserve more titles.

"(We have a) very special group.

"Maybe they were in a difficult moment when I arrived here, but as I just said they always believe what I tell them, the way I like to play, how we tried to be the whole year, as a winning team, thinking and playing that way."

Pellegrini also reserved special praise for Kompany and Yaya Toure - who ended the season as the league's third-highest scorer with 20 goals from midfield.

"(Kompany) is a very good captain," the former Malaga boss added. "He deserves to score today because he has had a difficult month after (losing 3-2 at) Liverpool.

"But I think today he has recovered and was one of our best players of the season.

"It’s a very special season for Yaya, maybe it's not normal that a midfielder scores so many goals but Yaya can play free in that position with Fernandinho and Javi Garcia covering his back, I think he is a very dangerous player."