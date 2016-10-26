Trophies still the focus for Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola set his sights on other trophies as his team's winless run continued with a loss to rivals United.

For the first time in the Spaniard's career, his side have gone winless in six after losing 1-0 to Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Guardiola remains upbeat over City's chances of trophies this season, with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup still up for grabs.

"Yeah, it’s six games – not a good situation – but we are out of one competition, we have three still," he said, via the club's website.

"We are going to see. I happy with the players and we are going to try in the future."

A second-half goal from Juan Mata was all that separated the city rivals at Old Trafford.

Guardiola praised teenagers Aleix Garcia and Pablo Maffeo in particular for their performances.

He said: "Aleix was outstanding – Pablo Maffeo as well, fighting with [Marcus] Rashford and [Paul] Pogba.

"We made a good performance, so there's no regrets. We were still fighting until the last minute.

"We are a young team. Kelechi [Iheanacho] is 20, Leroy [Sane] 20, Pablo 19 - it is a good experience for them. Fernando played amazing and helped the other ones."