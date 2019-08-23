Troy Deeney ruled out of West Ham visit

Watford captain Troy Deeney will miss the visit of West Ham after he was ruled out through injury.

Deeney underwent a knee operation on Thursday and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

Danny Welbeck and Ismaila Sarr could feature for Javi Gracia, but Roberto Pereyra (thigh), and Abdoulaye Doucoure (ankle) are doubts.

West Ham are set to be boosted by the return of captain Mark Noble who has missed the opening two matches with a calf problem.

Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson will also be available for selection after they were ruled out of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Brighton through injury.

Midfielder Jack Wilshere is likely to be in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad despite failing to participate in the second half against Brighton.

Provisional Watford squad: Foster, Femenia, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Sema, Gray, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Gomes, Janmaat, Cathcart, Cleverley, Okaka, Welbeck, Chalobah, Quina, Masina, Sarr.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Fornals, Wilshere, Noble, Lanzini, Anderson, Haller, Anderson Roberto, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Sanchez, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Antonio, Hernandez, Ajeti.