Tsanas appointed interim Greece coach

Kostas Tsanas has taken interim charge of Greece's national team for the second time in as many years, filling the void left by Sergio Markarian.

Markarian's reign saw him fail to help Greece to a win in three matches, including an embarrassing Euro 2016 qualifying loss to Faroe Islands - which featured the only goal scored under the Uruguayan.

Tsanas, who is in charge of Greece's Under-21 side, takes over yet again, having been at the helm for one match - a 2-0 friendly loss to Serbia in November - after Claudio Ranieri was sacked.

"I thank the federation for the confidence shown in me at a very difficult time for the national team," Tsanas said in a statement.

"To have an effect as we begin this great effort, we must all realise what position we are in.

"I believe that Greece has, above all, the strength to get out of this predicament."

Greece sit bottom of Euro 2016 qualifying's Group F on two points from six matches, nine points off the play-off spot.

Tsanas' first match in charge will be a home qualifier against Finland on September 4.

Markarian reportedly had his resignation rejected in July, but his departure was rubber-stamped on Friday when the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) appointed Tsanas.

The EPO also confirmed Giorgos Karagounis, the most-capped Greek player, had been removed from his role as national team director.

Markarian's assistants Roland Marcenaro and Nikos Costenoglou also departed the set-up.